Dutch call up Drenthe and Babel
By app
ROTTERDAM - Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk has added Royston Drenthe and Ryan Babel to his squad for the friendly against Turkey on Wednesday.
Real Madrid's Drenthe, on loan at Hercules Alicante this season, was called up to the national squad for the first time.
The World Cup runners-up now have 20 players to choose from for the match against Guus Hiddink's Turkey.
