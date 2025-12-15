Manchester United report: Ruben Amorim looking to close signing for former star this January

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of one of Rubem Amorim’s former players in January.

Amorim’s Manchester United have had a better time of it so far this season and are genuinely in contention for Champions League qualification as things stand.

In order to do this they will need to dip into the transfer market in the next month and add some quality depth to the squad to ensure they can keep up to pace with those around them in the fight for European places.

Manchester United looking to bolster their squad this winter

Under Erik ten Hag, Manchester United signed several of his former players, perhaps unwisely.

Antony and Lisandro Martinez immediately followed him from Ajax, while Andre Onana joined a year later. Neither Antony, nor Onana are at the club any more, while Martinez has been plagued by injuries in the past few seasons.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim is yet to sign one of his former players, although they were strongly linked with a move for Viktor Gyokeres in the summer, and Manuel Ugarte was already part of the Manchester United squad when he joined.

However, that could all be about to change as they line up a move for one of his former players in January.

TEAMtalk are reporting that over the weekend, scouts were present at Sporting’s game against AVS Futebol SAD in order to watch wing-back Maxi Araujo.

The Red Devils have watched Araujo several times in the last year, and he can play either as a left-back or a winger.

The reason that is significant is because Amorim has reportedly requested depth in that position, but wants the player to be more attacking minded. Araujo has recorded three goals and an assist across all competitions so far this season.

Maxi Araujo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Araujo is one of four players in this position that Manchester United are interested in, alongside Benfica’s Samuel Dahl, Lorient’s Arsene Kouassi and Club Brugge’s Joaquin Seys.

Amorim seems hell-bent on sticking with his 3-4-3 system, so therefore this move seems a sensible one in FourFourTwo’s view.

Araujo is valued at €17 million by Transfermarkt. Manchester United are next in Premier League action against Bournemouth.