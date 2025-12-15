Jurgen Klopp Real Madrid rumours heat up with Xabi Alonso STILL under pressure: report

Jurgen Klopp is being touted with a sensational return to football management at the helm of Real Madrid with Xabi Alonso struggling at the Bernabeu.

Alonso was only appointed manager of Real Madrid in May 2025, taking over from Carlo Ancelotti, who took over the Brazilian national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

He was in charge for the revamped Club World Cup, taking Real Madrid to the semi-finals where they were knocked out by PSG in convincing fashion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Klopp left Liverpool in May 2024 after nine years at the club, and has not taken another job in management since. During his time, he won every trophy possible, besides the Europa League.

He is currently Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull, a role he took up in January 2025 and looks at long term vision rather than day-to-day coaching.

Jurgen Klopp lifts the Champions League trophy alongside his players after Liverpool's win in the Champions League final win against Tottenham in June 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid currently sit second in La Liga, but have endured a tough spell of late. They had raced into an early five point lead, but three wins in their last nine games in all competitions mean they now sit four points behind Barcelona in second.

It is believed by Spanish outlet AS that Alonso is now in a vital 'decision window' at Real Madrid, and has two more games to save his job. Rodrygo's late winner against Alaves has brought some time for the Spanish coach, but their Copa del Rey tie against Talavera and their final La Liga game of 2025 against Sevilla will ultimately decide his future.

Reputable outlet Marca noted that without a win, Alonso's job at Real Madrid was 'up in the air, if not outright gone,' and that Rodrygo's late winner has 'bought him time.'

Klopp's name has been continuously mentioned with the managerial position at the Bernabeu, should Alonso depart. German journalist Florian Plettenberg, noted that should Alonso be sacked Klopp will be amongst the candidates to replace him.

Oliver Mintzlaff, who is the CEO of Corporate Projects and New Investments of Red Bull GmbH, said last week regarding links between Klopp and Real Madrid: “Jurgen has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be a coach at the moment. Whether that changes at some point in his life, of course, is possible.

Xabi Alonso is under considerable pressure at Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

“But I can see how passionate he is about this job, how many ideas he has, and how much he wants to develop further. Therefore, I’m completely relaxed.”

Lord Alan Sugar, former owner of Tottenham, has urged the north London side to sack Thomas Frank and appoint Klopp, in a move which could perhaps accelerate Real Madrid's approach for the German.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems unlikely that Klopp would head to Madrid. Towards the end of his time at Liverpool, he looked visibly tired, and he has repeatedly stated he is retired from coaching, which makes a return even more unlikely.