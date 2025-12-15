Manchester United squad for Bournemouth clash as AFCON decision looms

Manchester United are keeping the squad for the match against Bournemouth a secret for as long as possible, with key members potentially not featuring due to international commitments.

Bryan Mbuemo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are all set to head to the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts on 21 December.

FIFA has set a deadline on 15 December (today) for teams to release their players for the tournament, and it could leave Manchester United six players short against Bournemouth.

Manchester United hold breathe regarding AFCON decision

Mbuemo has been in fine form since joining from Brentford in the summer, scoring six goals in the Premier League, even earning the Player of the Month award for October.

Diallo and Mazraoui are key elements of Amorim's 3-4-3 system, which relies on dynamic wing-backs equally adept at defending and attacking..

Ruben Amorim is desperately waiting on a decision regarding his players international commitments (Image credit: Getty Images)

In theory, none of the three should be available for the game against Bournemouth on Monday night, but Manchester United have been trying to secure an extension to the deadline with the officials from Cameroon, the Ivory Coast and Morocco.

On Friday, in his pre-match press conference, Ruben Amorim said: "I expect today [Friday] to have a decision or maybe tomorrow, but we are waiting until the last moment to have all the players available - to choose the best team to start the game."

It has not yet been disclosed if the players have left for the tournament or if they will feature against Bournemouth in the Monday Night Football.

Matthijs de Ligt, and Harry Maguire are both injured, whilst it will be touch-and-go for Benjamin Sesko who was suffering from food poisoning toward the end of the week,

It could mean Amorim is without six first team players come kick-off against Bournemouth.

Amad Diallo pointing at the Manchester United badge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are in Premier League action against Bournemouth at home before heading to high flying Aston Villa before Christmas.

They are the only Premier League fixture to be played on Boxing Day this year as Newcastle travel to Old Trafford.