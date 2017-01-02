Besiktas sign free agent Babel
Ryan Babel has returned to Turkey to join Super Lig side Besiktas.
Besiktas have confirmed the signing of former Liverpool and Ajax winger Ryan Babel on a two-and-a-half-year contract.
The Dutchman had been searching for a new club following the expiry of a short-term contract at Deportivo La Coruna, for whom he scored four goals in 11 LaLiga appearances.
Babel's move to Besiktas represents a return to Turkey for the 30-year-old, who spent two seasons at Kasimpasa from 2013 to 2015.
The 42-cap Netherlands international scored 14 goals during that spell and will hope to rediscover that form as second-placed Besiktas chase the Super Lig title.
The defending champions are one point adrift of surprise leaders Istanbul Basaksehir after 16 matches.
Babel will be paid €1.2million during the 2016-17 season before picking up €2.1m in each of the subsequent two campaigns.
