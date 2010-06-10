Dutch team open Cruyff court

Former Dutch players Johan Cruyff and Ruud Gullit, who is in South Africa as president of the Netherlands/Belgium bid for the 2018 World Cup were also present.

"This is the 120th court we have built and it is to give children a spot to play football but also to develop as people," Cruyff said.

Former World player of the year, Gullit, explained that the court was more than a playground.

"It is important for the children but it also gives the community the responsibility to take care of the maintenance of the ground," he told Reuters.

The Dutch team, who are based on Johannesburg during the World Cup play their opening Group E game against Denmark on Monday. Japan and Cameroon complete the group.

