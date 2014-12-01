Enrique defends Barca rotation policy

Sergio Busquets fired in a 94th-minute winner for Barcelona on Sunday as they moved back within two points of La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Not for the first time this season, his selection was questioned and he defended his decisions to rotate his squad.

"I'm convinced that the best way to get to the end of the season is by playing as a team and using as many players as possible in the best way we can," Luis Enrique said.

"I have always worked like that, and at Barca it hasn't been going badly so far."

Barca had to wait until the dying seconds to get their winner as Valencia goalkeeper Diego Alves kept out Neymar's header, only for Busquets to fire in.

Luis Enrique said there were still areas for his side to work on, but he believes they are heading in the right direction.

"There are still some imprecisions, but we played well," he said.

"This team is ready to go hand-in-hand right until the end to get the win. We got our strategy right and managed to control the game.

"We still need to improve, but so does every team in the competition. We're on the right track."