Barcelona's players celebrate after their victory over local rivals Espanyol in May

Only the biggest names can achieve success at a club like Barcelona.

The Spanish giants are covered in prestige and footballing royalty, having wrapped up their 28th La Liga crown following a 2-0 win over Espanyol back in May, thanks to goals from Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez.

Why are you telling us this? For FourFourTwo's latest quiz, we want you to name Barcelona's top scorers, but only counting those who have played for the club since the year 2000.

Your task is simple. 51 players to name with 12 minutes on the clock to prove you have the ultimate knowledge of Barcelona's best ever goal-getters.

Struggling to remember that one elusive Barcelona bagsman? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

Don’t forget to comment your scores below and send this quiz round to your mates, so you can declare yourself an ultimate Barcelona superfan.

Best of luck!

The world of football trivia, much like the Camp Nou's expansive pitch, is vast and full of new challenges: don't put your encyclopaedic mind away just yet, because we have a fresh line-up ready to test every corner of your footballing recall.

