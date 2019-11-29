Everton finalising new deal for Richarlison

Everton are putting the finishing touches on a new contract extension for Brazil international Richarlison, director of football Marcel Brands has revealed.

The 22-year-old joined the Toffees from Watford during July 2018 in a deal understood to be worth around £40million.

Richarlison has scored five goals for Everton this season, as the Goodison Park club fight to climb the Premier League table, with the position of manager Marco Silva under scrutiny.

🗣 | Marcel Brands says everybody at Everton is united and working together to turn the Club's results around and stressed the Club's commitment to its long-term plan for the future, revealing a new deal has been agreed to extend the contract of Brazil international Richarlison.— Everton (@Everton) November 29, 2019

Brands said on Everton TV: “We have to look positive ahead, and I try to do that always.

“One of the positive things during a week like this which happened is we are now busy with the last details of extending the contract with one of our key players Richarlison until 2024.

“That is something positive, especially for the long-term of course.”

A 2-0 home defeat by struggling Norwich put further pressure on Silva, with some fans calling for him to be dismissed.

Everton manger Marco Silva has faced calls for his dismissal (Richard Sellers/PA)

Brands, though, maintains everyone at the club must put on a united front.

“As a board, we have got to support that. Of course, we know in sport, as always, you have to perform – that’s me, the manager, the players, for everyone,” he said.

“It’s also important, especially in this club, after a couple of years of instability, to stick together in this situation.

“I think it is important that everyone has the feeling that we can turn this around to better results.

A photo posted by on

“Most people know that I always go to the dressing room after the game, to see how the atmosphere is.

“Of course, everyone was disappointed last Saturday, but you saw also really in the eyes of the players the fire that they want to resolve this, to turn this around – together with the whole staff.

“That’s important coming up towards the next couple of games. They will be tough games, but games where we can improve.”