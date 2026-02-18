Manchester United want teenage superstar but face competition from European giants: report

Manchester United are one of the teams tracking a top teenage prospect in Germany's second tier and have expressed their interest in signing him, according to reports.

Manchester United are understood to be keen on 16-year-old Kennet Eichhorn, a defensive midfielder in eye-catching form this season for 2. Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Eichhorn has already been on Hertha's books for eight years but could soon be on the move, with the transfer market's attention on him after just a handful of appearances for the first-team.

Manchester United face serious competition from major European rivals

Kennet Eichhorn celebrates scoring for Hertha BSC (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eichhorn is currently working his way back into contention after injuries to his ankle and foot, and the decision about his medium-term future is on the back burner while he rehabilitates.

The 16-year-old has made 12 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga this season, his first in senior football. Despite his lack of experience, some of the continent's very biggest boys are keeping tabs.

"[German tabloid BILD] insist that Manchester United are in the mix for the 16-year-old. He’s going to make a decision about his future this summer," according to SportWitness.

"Eichhorn has been earning rave reviews for his performances for the 2. Bundesliga side and, picking up admirers in the process.

"The newspaper reports that many top clubs are ‘lining up’ to sign the youngster. Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid to be specific. Those clubs have all ‘expressed interest’ in him."

The talented midfielder is even being lined up for the ultimate midfield honour, with Real Madrid understood to be willing to put all their eggs in his basket.

"Reports in Spain have made it clear that Madrid are particularly keen on him. The Spanish giants see him as having the potential to replace Toni Kroos long-term.

Hertha Berlin midfielder Kennet Eichhorn (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The fact that Hertha Berlin’s rising star has a release clause worth €10-12m is also very attractive. That basically makes him a very affordable risk worth taking."

Eichhorn, a Germany Under-17 international, is hewn from the raw materials of the modern deep-lying midfielder, offering tactical discipline, diligence out of possession, quality on the ball and a maturity beyond his years when it comes to decision-making.

Some of Europe's biggest clubs are falling over each other for his services and that's usually – though not always – a reasonably good indicator of a big future in the sport.