Liverpool close to sealing first signing of the summer for €35m: report

Liverpool are close to completing their first signing of the summer.

The Reds are currently sixth in the Premier League and remain in both the FA Cup and Champions League, looking to finish what has been an extremely challenging season with a flourish.

But with plenty of pundits suggesting that this has been a transitional campaign, Liverpool look to be planning for the summer already – and are close to their first major agreement of the upcoming window.

Liverpool 'can close deal within weeks' for €35m

Liverpool spent heavily during the 2025 transfer window, twice breaking the British transfer record, with £100 million moves for Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

Despite an outlay of over £400m last year, however, Arne Slot's side still have weaknesses to address this summer, with work already going on behind the scenes to strengthen.

Liverpool spent heavily over the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Brazilian journalist Robson Morelli, as backed up by Sport Witness, the Merseysiders are close to agreeing a deal for Palmeiras midfielder Allan Elias, after the likes of Newcastle United and Aston Villa have shown interest in the 21-year-old.

Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte noted last month that Napoli were knocked back after submitting an offer worth €35m, with Liverpool now reportedly in the driving seat to close a deal “within the coming weeks”.

After recent rumours that Curtis Jones could have left Anfield on loan during the winter transfer window, Allan may well be eyed as a potential replacement for the academy graduate, though the Reds have lacked some bite in the centre of midfield this season.

Despite the apparent “advanced” negotiations from the Reds, though, Allan's contract lasts until 2029 and has a release clause of €100m, meaning that even if the links are legitimate, there could be a major bidding war around the corner.

FourFourTwo understands that Liverpool are looking to upgrade across the pitch this summer, with Jeremy Jacquet of Rennes already secured, the futures of Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah still up in the air, and left-wing, right-back and defensive midfield all still potential areas of concern.

Allan Elias (right) is a target for several Premier League clubs (Image credit: Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images)

Whether Liverpool would be willing to part with £35m or more for a Brazilian who is unproven in Europe remains to be seen – especially if rivals drive the price up.

Allan is worth €10m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest this weekend as Premier League action returns.