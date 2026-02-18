Manchester United move to front of 'Big Six' transfer queue in Mateus Mane pursuit: report

Manchester United are 'in talks' for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Mateus Mane, according to a report

Wolves forward Mateus Mane
Wolves forward Mateus Mane is reportedly a target for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are progressing in their pursuit of teenage Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Mateus Mane, according to a report.

Man United are 'in talks' over a transfer for the 18-year-old, who has been an incredibly rare bright spot for Wolves in a dismal Premier League season.

Championship-bound Wolves could lose their top prospect to Man United this summer

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 24: Mateus Mane of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Matheus Nunes of Manchester City in action during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on January 24, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) ***Local Caption*** Mateus Mane; Matheus Nunes

Mateus Mane has quickly become a fixture in Rob Edwards' Wolves team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mane made a single Premier League appearance for Wolves in 2024/25 but has racked up another nine this season, putting himself on the radar of clubs with a need for young attacking talent and the ability to pick the carcass of a club plunging towards relegation.

According to a report from Centre Devils, Man United are leading the way and talks have begun.

"Manchester United have held initial talks with Mateus Mane’s agent in recent days," reports Centre Devils.

"The Wolverhampton Wanderers forward has interest from multiple clubs and will make a decision on whether he stays or leaves at the end of the season.

"Mane is highly rated internally at United, with scouts impressed at his breakthrough this season."

Mane, who added a second goal to earn listless Wolves a point in their next fixture against Everton and has also played in both of their FA Cup fixtures.

If the side do end up with relegation, they will need finances, and that will most likely come with selling players," continues the report. "Sources close to the player insist that Wolves will do everything to try and get him to stay."

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, celebrates victory during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on February 07, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Time will tell whether interim head coach Michael Carrick will have a say over Man United's summer transfers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mane joined Wolves from Rochdale's youth set-up in 2024 after a couple of years on the books of Setubal club Barreirense.

Despite playing at youth level in the country of his birth, Mane grew up primarily in England and has represented the Three Lions at Under-18 level, picking up seven caps across 2024 and 2025.

He opted to play for England over Portugal, for whom he was called up at the same time in October 2024.

Chris Nee

Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance writer, Editor-in-Chief of AVillaFan.com, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Northern Premier League Midlands Division club Coventry Sphinx.

