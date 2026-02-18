Manchester United move to front of 'Big Six' transfer queue in Mateus Mane pursuit: report

Manchester United are progressing in their pursuit of teenage Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Mateus Mane, according to a report.

Man United are 'in talks' over a transfer for the 18-year-old, who has been an incredibly rare bright spot for Wolves in a dismal Premier League season.

The Portugal-born England Under-18 international made his first Premier League start between Christmas and New Year, scoring his first senior goal in an excellent individual performance in Wolves' win against West Ham United, their only maximum of the season.

Championship-bound Wolves could lose their top prospect to Man United this summer

Mateus Mane has quickly become a fixture in Rob Edwards' Wolves team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mane made a single Premier League appearance for Wolves in 2024/25 but has racked up another nine this season, putting himself on the radar of clubs with a need for young attacking talent and the ability to pick the carcass of a club plunging towards relegation.

According to a report from Centre Devils, Man United are leading the way and talks have begun.

A post shared by Wolves (@wolves) A photo posted by on

"Manchester United have held initial talks with Mateus Mane’s agent in recent days," reports Centre Devils.

"The Wolverhampton Wanderers forward has interest from multiple clubs and will make a decision on whether he stays or leaves at the end of the season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Mane is highly rated internally at United, with scouts impressed at his breakthrough this season."

Mane, who added a second goal to earn listless Wolves a point in their next fixture against Everton and has also played in both of their FA Cup fixtures.

If the side do end up with relegation, they will need finances, and that will most likely come with selling players," continues the report. "Sources close to the player insist that Wolves will do everything to try and get him to stay."

Time will tell whether interim head coach Michael Carrick will have a say over Man United's summer transfers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mane joined Wolves from Rochdale's youth set-up in 2024 after a couple of years on the books of Setubal club Barreirense.

Despite playing at youth level in the country of his birth, Mane grew up primarily in England and has represented the Three Lions at Under-18 level, picking up seven caps across 2024 and 2025.

He opted to play for England over Portugal, for whom he was called up at the same time in October 2024.