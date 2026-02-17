'The fans would respond to him - he deserves an opportunity like this' Bobby Zamora backs former Tottenham Hotspur team-mate to land permanent job this summer

Tottenham Hotspur became the latest Premier League club to sack their manager this season when showing Thomas Frank the door in February, leaving fans wondering where the club will veer next in its quest for glory.

That question has been answered in the short term for now, with the hiring of Croatian Igor Tudor on an interim basis. The former Juventus centre-back, who has previously coached the Old Lady as well as Marseille and Lazio, has been hired until the end of the season, when the search for Frank’s long-term successor will also conclude.

Former Spurs striker Bobby Zamora is backing one of his former White Hart Lane team-mates to land the role when the latter decision is made.

‘It has been a frustrating time for Spurs fans’ Zamora is willing his old club to get things right this time

Thomas Frank was sacked by Spurs in February 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Listen, we are talking about a huge club with so much going for it,” Zamora, who also played for sides including Brighton, West Ham, QPR and Fulham, tells FFT on behalf of Bet442. “They’ve got an incredible training ground and stadium. Probably everything bar the football has been incredible for a long, long time.

“So in that regard, it has been a frustrating time for Spurs fans. I’ve got a lot of pals that are Spurs fans and they’ve been pulling their hair out, trying to answer why this is always happening. That is the million dollar question for everyone. What is the final part of the jigsaw that needs to fall into place for them to have success in the Premier League?

“But even given all of that, there will be so many managers desperate to go to Spurs because they’re a project and so many of the foundations for success have already been laid. It really just needs a special person to come in and finish the job.”

Robbie Keane during happier days at Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zamora feels former Spurs ace Robbie Keane would be an ideal fit for the club, given his long-term affiliation with the north Londoners, as well as own burgeoning coaching record at clubs including Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ferencvaros.

“For me in terms of who I’d have liked to see long term, I think Robbie Keane deserves an opportunity,” continues Zamora. “In terms of how the fans would see that, he loves the club and they know that. He isn’t going to come in to mess about and take a payday.

“He has been on a coaching journey himself and has done very well at the two clubs he’s been at. So I would love to see Robbie given a chance and I think the fans and even the owners would respond to someone like Robbie. He wouldn’t get grief straight off the bat as fans would want to see him given time; see him succeed.”