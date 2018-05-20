Everything was positive - Emery leaves PSG satisfied

Unai Emery congratulated Caen on securing Ligue 1 survival thanks to a 0-0 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in his final match in charge of the French champions.

Emery named an experimental line-up, captained by veteran midfielder Thiago Motta on his farewell appearance and featuring youngsters Timothy Weah and Christopher Nkunku.

It made for a game of few chances – something that suited Caen as they claimed the point they required to avoid the relegation play-off at Toulouse's expense.

"We wanted to win but it is true Caen needed the point to stay in Ligue 1," Emery told reporters.

"The key to the game was the first half, where we had opportunities to score. Caen also had a good opportunity and it was a good save by Alphonse Areola.

"We must say congratulations to Caen. I've finished my time at PSG with a lot of positive things and I wish PSG the best for the future."

Former Sevilla boss Emery hands off the reins to Thomas Tuchel as a domestic treble winner and will not rush his next move.

"I am quiet, I wait quietly," he said. "Like every year after the end of the season, it's time to spend time with family and friends, do different things, get some sunshine and continue to follow what's happening in football.

"It was a great experience with the players, everything that happened was positive."

Such glowing sentiments were not on the mind of Toulouse forward Max Gradel, who accused PSG of disrespecting the competition with their efforts at Caen.

"I had respect for PSG, but how can you play like that in a Ligue 1 match? They did not respect football," Gradel told reporters after scoring in a 2-1 win over Guingamp.

"One can ask the question of if they played the game or if they were already on holiday.

"I'm not saying they would have won but they had the quality to play better than that."