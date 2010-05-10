EXCLUSIVE Tevez happy to be sub

Tevez has been in blistering form for City this season, scoring 29 times in all competitions since moving to Eastlands from bitter rivals Manchester United in July last year.

But having only found the back of the net once during Argentina’s troubled World Cup qualifying campaign, and with a record of just eight goals in 51 appearances at international level, the forward is far from guaranteed a place in Diego Maradona’s starting XI.

Speaking exclusively in the latest issue of FourFourTwo, Tevez revealed he is willing to do whatever is asked of him by the iconic Argentine, as long as the team succeed in the competition.

"My only objective is to help the national team, as it always has been,” he said. “If Maradona believes I can help more by playing in the second half, when opposing players are tired, I'll do my best to comply.”

Tevez, who was part of the Argentina squad which was knocked out of the last World Cup by Germany at the quarter final stage, is confident that Maradona’s side can go all the way to the final in South Africa.

"I've always wanted to play for the national team and, after Germany 2006, I'd like revenge,” he said.

“We should have gone further in that World Cup and I think we can go far in this one.”

However, he believes that there are other countries who will be more fancied to lift the trophy on July 11.

“I don't think we're the favourites,” he admitted. “I'd leave that for Spain and Brazil. We have lots of things to improve and I believe we're going to make it."

