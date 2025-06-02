Manchester United in controversial swoop for Manchester City star: report

Players don't often move to Manchester United from Manchester City, and visa versa.

Once you're a red your a red and once your a blue your a blue. Its how it is and how it always will be.

Manchester United however, may try and buck the trend this summer as they look to add reinforcements to their squad and try and push themselves up the Premier League table.

Manchester United eyeing €20 million Manchester City star for summer transfer

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Alamy)

Carlos Tevez is probably the most high profile player to play for both clubs, swapping Manchester United's red for Manchester City's blue in 2009 after his loan spell at Old Trafford had ended.

'Welcome to Manchester' was blazoned on a billboard after his move was complete with Sir Alex Ferguson going onto label Manchester City as the 'noisy neighbours.'

Carlos Tevez poses alongside Manchester City manager Mark Hughes after signing for the Sky Blues in July 2009, following a two-year spell at Manchester United. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn't a move between the clubs however, with just two senior players hoping across the city in the 21st century, Owen Hargreaves joining Man City while Frederic Veseli joined Man United, both in the 2011/12 season and for a free transfer.

However, according to The Mirror we could be set to see a transfer between the clubs for money this summer, with Manchester United eyeing a move for James McAtee who has been left out of Manchester City's Club World Cup squad.

Jack Gaughan, The Daily Mail's Northern football correspondent suggests it 'probably signals the end of his time at Man City,' and with a move for Rayan Cherki also in the pipeline, we'd have to agree.

McAtee will represent England at this summer's under-21 European Championships and a strong of good performances could see him force his way into Guardiola's plans, but interest from rivals Man United as well as Leeds and Nottingham Forest suggests his future lies away from the Etihad.

James McAtee in action for Manchester City this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

If he does move to Old Trafford, he would need to it the ground running in order to win over the fans. Tevez was a workhorse, and it was easy to endear himself to the Citizens in that sense, but McAtee would need to help lift what is a sour mood across the city.

Should Manchester United be able to pick him up for around his market value, he could provide a useful option alongside Matheus Cunha and Bruno Fernandes, should the latter stay in the north west.