FA asks Wenger to explain doping remarks
Arsene Wenger has been asked to clarify comments over doping in football, although Omnisport understands the FA will not punish him.
The Football Association has asked Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to explain his recent comments on doping in football, Omnisport understands.
In a wide-ranging interview with L'Equipe, Wenger said his values meant he could never tell one of his players to take a performance-enhancing substance – but he was unsure over whether all opponents during his football career were operating with similar levels of integrity.
He said: "I try to be faithful to the values that I find important in life and to transmit them to others.
"In 30 years of my coaching career, I never got one of my players injected to be more efficient. I never gave them a product that can improve performance.
"It is about pride. I've played against a lot of teams that were not in this state of mind."
The FA does not wish to punish Wenger over the comments, but they will seek talks with the 66-year-old to determine whether he has any further information on the subject that could be of use.
Dinamo Zagreb player Arijan Ademi is having his B sample investigated after failing a drug test when the Croatian side beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Champions League in September.
The issue of drugs in sport has come into sharp focus this week after the World Anti-Doping Agency published a report accusing Russia's national athletics federation of operating a systematic doping programme.
