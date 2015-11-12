FA asks Wenger to explain doping remarks

The Football Association has asked Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to explain his recent comments on doping in football, Omnisport understands.

In a wide-ranging interview with L'Equipe, Wenger said his values meant he could never tell one of his players to take a performance-enhancing substance – but he was unsure over whether all opponents during his football career were operating with similar levels of integrity.

He said: "I try to be faithful to the values that I find important in life and to transmit them to others.

"In 30 years of my coaching career, I never got one of my players injected to be more efficient. I never gave them a product that can improve performance.

"It is about pride. I've played against a lot of teams that were not in this state of mind."

The FA does not wish to punish Wenger over the comments, but they will seek talks with the 66-year-old to determine whether he has any further information on the subject that could be of use.

Dinamo Zagreb player Arijan Ademi is having his B sample investigated after failing a drug test when the Croatian side beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Champions League in September.

The issue of drugs in sport has come into sharp focus this week after the World Anti-Doping Agency published a report accusing Russia's national athletics federation of operating a systematic doping programme.