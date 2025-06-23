Paul Pogba's last appearance came for Juventus at the start of the 2023/24 season

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly closing in on a return to football following the end of his doping ban.

The 32-year-old was handed a four-year suspension following a positive test for banned substance DHEA in February 2024, but saw his sentence reduced to 18 months in October following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

That meant that the France international’s ban came to an end in March and he now appears to be closing in on a return.

Pogba set for return with Champions League side

Pogba won the 2018 World Cup with France (Image credit: PA)

Pogba’s last appearance on a football pitch came when he played 29 minutes for Juventus against Empoli in September 2023, with his last 90-minute outing coming during his time as a Manchester United player in March 2022.

And now, according to French outlet Le Parisien, the former World Cup winner has agreed a two-year deal with AS Monaco.

Pogba returned to Manchester United in a £89million move in August, 2026 (Image credit: PA Images)

The report adds that ‘significant financial sacrifices’ were made by Pogba in order to agree a deal with the Ligue 1 side, with a deal finally being sorted on Sunday following several days of discussion.

Monaco’s third-place Ligue 1 finish this season means Pogba now has the chance to play in the Champions League next term.

During his time on the sidelines when he was initially hit with a four-year ban, Pogba admitted he considered retirement. "Yeah, I had many thoughts in my head, I had so many thoughts to even stop playing,” he told ESPN in October 2024.

"I'm like: 'What am I going to do?' If it's four years, you start making the maths in your head. ... Four years not playing, training -- which club is going to want me? Would I be fit and stuff like that, you make a lot of pictures in your head.

Pogba's Juventus contract was terminated in November 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"But on the other side, I had faith obviously, and I was positive. I knew I didn't do anything wrong on purpose, so then thankfully that happened and they reduce it."

Pogba, who has 91 France caps was the world’s most expensive player in 2016 when he returned to Manchester United from Juventus in a £89million move and would return to the Serie A side when his Old Trafford team expired in 2022.