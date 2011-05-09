Ferdinand stalker jailed for 10 weeks

Susanne Ibru, 38, made three 400-mile round trips from her south London home to Ferdinand's house in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, on February 21 last year, then again on June 16 and 18, a court heard.

The 32-year-old footballer said Ibru left him fearing for his family's safety by turning up at his home and demanding to speak to him.

Ibru was convicted of harassment of the Manchester United and England defender last month.

District Judge Nicholas Sanders told her at Crewe Magistrates' Court he was "concerned" by her behaviour since she had been in custody, the Press Association reported.

"The pre-sentence report describes you as living in a fantasy world, unable to interpret social situations and boundaries," he said. "You display a predatory and manipulative lifestyle and try to deliberately mislead interviewers."

On hearing the sentence, Ibru said: "I will be appealing against that."

As she was led to the cells, she added: "I stick two fingers up at you."