Ferguson: United boss can break my trophy record

Alex Ferguson said he wants his trophy record to be broken by a Manchester United manager.

The legendary Old Trafford boss collected 38 trophies in 26 years in Manchester, including 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns.

Usually ever competitive, Ferguson revealed his desire for another United boss to outdo him.

"We had a wonderful run of success when I was here and we won a lot of trophies," Ferguson told The Mirror.

"But I really hope someone comes along and breaks my record here, I really do.

"I'd like to see another United manager come in and win 45 trophies in 25 years. Nothing would make me happier.

"Why? Because it's a food chain at this club. First there was the great Sir Matt Busby and then there was me.

"Now I'd love someone else to come in and establish a long run of success because that's what this club is all about."

The 73-year-old also said he revelled in the 'Fergie Time' goals his side managed to score, with United famous for their late shows under the Scotsman's watch.

Among the notable instances of crucial late goals for United included Steve Bruce's 97th-minute winner in 1993, the 1999 Champions League final when two stoppage-time goals saw them deny Bayern Munich 2-1 and Michael Owen's 96th-minute winner in the Manchester derby in September 2009.

"The one thing that I will always take from my time here as manager will be those last-minute goals," Ferguson said.

"I considered it was my job to send everyone home happy when they came to see us play and nothing did that like a last-minute goal.

"And I'm not just talking about the 1999 Champions League final. The number of last-minute goals we scored was incredible.

"The effect on everyone was something I still remember. I'd get back to the dressing room and my players would be jumping all over each other, my staff would be embracing one another, and the fans would leave the ground and head to the pub on a high.

"Those goals gave me the greatest memories and the impact they had on people made it the best part of the job for me."