Figo: Still no doubt over Mourinho's quality

Luis Figo believes Jose Mourinho's managerial quality cannot be doubted despite his sacking as Chelsea manager on Thursday.

The 52-year-old was axed as Stamford Bridge boss after the Premier League champions were left in 16th place after 16 matches of the 2015-16 season - just one point clear of the bottom three.

Figo, who finished his playing career under Mourinho at Inter, was upset to hear about Mourinho's exit, but backed him to recover from what has been a difficult spell.

"It is sad news, [I am] disappointed of course because like a good friend of Jose I only wish the best for him," the 43-year-old said at the Kuwait Champions Challenge.

"But it is the life of coaches, it depends on the results. At the same time it is disappointing because you are champions and this year you are in this situation.

"But the quality of Jose in being a coach, no one is doubting about that. I think it is [just] a bad period of results. I send my best wishes to him, to pass this negative period."