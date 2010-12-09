Flamini and Silva suffer knee knack

"The prognosis is three to four weeks," a club statement said about Frenchman Flamini.

A separate statement said Brazil's Thiago Silva had undergone a scan and it had been agreed he visit the Brazil national team doctor in Rio de Janeiro for a consultation.

The pair injured their knees in Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League defeat by Ajax Amsterdam, a dead game for already-qualified Milan in which coach Massimiliano Allegri rested several first teamers.