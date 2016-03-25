Front and back pages mourn Cruyff

The front and back pages of the global press were dominated on Friday by the death of Johan Cruyff.

The Dutchman, widely regarded as one of the greatest football brains the game has ever seen, died on Thursday at the age of 68.

A number of iconic pictures of Cruyff are captured while French sports daily L'Equipe's headline said: "He was the game."

One of his former clubs Barcelona tweeted the best of them, below.