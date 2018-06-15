Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers

New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will start life in the Scottish Premiership with a tricky away fixture at Aberdeen.

Former England international Gerrard signed a four-year contract to take charge at Ibrox in May, despite having no previous senior managerial experience.

His attempt to break Celtic's dominance in Scotland begins at Pittodrie on August 5, with Rangers travelling to face a club who have finished runners up for the past four successive seasons.

As for champions Celtic, they start the defence of their title by hosting promoted Livingston on August 4.

Gerrard will not have to wait long to experience an Old Firm derby, though, as the first meeting of the two Glasgow clubs is scheduled for Celtic Park on either September 1 or 2.

That game will pit the Liverpool legend against former boss Brendan Rodgers, who has secured back-to-back trebles in his two years in charge of Celtic.

The Premiership season will once again incorporate a mid-season break - no league fixtures will take place from December 31 to January 23.