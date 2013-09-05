Giaccherini: No regrets at joining Sunderland

The 28-year-old midfielder opted to leave Serie A champions Juventus following two years in Turin to join Paolo Di Canio's men in mid-July.

But his start to life in the English top flight has not been as fruitful as he may have liked, with Sunderland picking up just one point from their opening three Premier League games and losing 3-1 to newcomers Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Giaccherini, though, is delighted to have been given the opportunity to start in that trio of fixtures and is ready to continue to make an impact for Di Canio's side.

"I'm happy with Sunderland, and we deserved to win the first match against Fulham," he said.

"Di Canio is like (Juve manager Antonio) Conte, and I feel good with him.

"I'm happy with the choice I made, even if I had to give up a top club like Juve.

"I considered a number of factors and not just the economical one.

"It was a lifestyle choice too, that allows me to play with more regularity."

Giaccherini is currently on international duty with Italy, who have the opportunity to secure a FIFA World Cup 2014 spot with should they beat Bulgaria and the Czech Republic over the course of the next week.