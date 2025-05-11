Elliot Anderson’s transfer from Newcastle United to Nottingham Forest last summer was one of the most talked-about moves of the window, as the Magpies were forced to sell one of their most promising youngsters.

Anderson was something of a sacrificial Profitability and Sustainability Regulations (PSR) lamb, with his reported £35million move going down as ‘pure profit’ from an accounting perspective, allowing the Magpies to meet their financial commitments last summer.

Many on Tyneside had predicted that Anderson would be set for a breakthrough campaign - and that would prove to be the case, albeit in a Nottingham Forest shirt.

Anderson opens up on his Forest move

Anderson joined from Newcastle United for a reported £35million in July 2024 (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“It was hard leaving Newcastle, but it’s really worked out for me,” Anderson tells FourFourTwo. “To come to such a big club and do well is something I’m very proud of.

“It helps when you get into the team and perform – you earn that bit more respect within the group. I sent Chris [Wood, his former Newcastle team-mate] a text when I moved and he said good things about the place.

Nuno Espirito Santo has Forest eyeing European football (Image credit: Alamy)

Anderson has played in all-but one of Forest’s Premier League games this season, with the club still in the hunt for an unlikely Champions League berth under boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who Anderson spoke to prior to his move to the City Ground.

“He didn’t have to do too much to sell it – it’s such a big club and I thought I could come here and play, so I turned up and worked hard,” Anderson continues. “He’s been great. He lets you go out there, do your own thing and express yourself – with responsibility, obviously. He’s quite relaxed. He just lets you crack on."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anderson adds that two-time European Cup winners Forest’s history also played a part in his decision to move to the club.

“My dad used to tell me how big a club Forest were. I watched them a lot in the Championship, a few seasons back. It’s a massive club, and you’re reminded of it every time you play at home. It’s one of the best stadiums to play at in the Premier League – it’s incredible. I had played there before, with Newcastle. It’s been a huge part of our success at home this season; the fans are there when we need them. Walking out there gives me goosebumps every time.”

Anderson's former Newcastle team-mate Chris Wood has helped him settle at the City Ground (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anderson’s performances have meant that Forest fans have quickly taken to the 22-year-old, with the ‘Geordie Maradona’ chant, first used by Bristol Rovers fans during an earlier loan spell being sung again.

"It’s followed me around a bit! It’s nice to hear it being chanted by the fans – it gives you a boost on the pitch. It always helps, knowing people are behind you.”