Jordan Henderson has said Ajax goodbyes, ahead of Sunderland return: report

England international Jordan Henderson has waved his final goodbye to teammates at Dutch club Ajax.

He joined the Eredivisie side in January 2024 after a short but calamitous stay with Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq, the club he moved to after departing Liverpool.

The 35-year-old was installed as club captain at Ajax, where he made 57 appearances, scoring one goal and providing nine assists.

Jordan Henderson move could tee up Sunderland return

Henderson began his career with Sunderland, who have just been promoted to the Premier League (Image credit: Alamy)

Henderson spent most of his youth career in Sunderland's academy before progressing to the first team, where he made a total of 79 appearances.

His performances for the Black Cats attracted the attention of Liverpool, who signed him in a deal worth up to £20m, leading him to win the Champions League, the Premier League, and other trophies.

The midfielder recently returned to the England squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was reported by De Telegraaf that Henderson visited Ajax’s training session to bid his teammates farewell.

The report goes on to state that the midfielder was well regarded in Amsterdam, but that his high salary was pushing budgets too far, so all parties decided against extending his time with the club.

It seems likely, having now lived in Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands for short periods of time, that Henderson will return to home soil and may opt to go back to his roots in Sunderland.

His next club, according to De Telegraaf, is not yet known, but his boyhood club have just achieved promotion to the Premier League, and he is a free agent, so the path is clear for an emotional return should both parties want it.

All eyes will be on Henderson's next move (Image credit: Alamy)

Much was made of this Black Cats side being the youngest-ever team to win a Championship play-off final.

That is genuinely impressive, but, in FourFourTwo’s opinion, it also sounds like the club could do with an experienced head in the dressing room, especially ahead of a season likely to be gruelling, and tougher than many of their current players will have faced.

Few candidates will be as qualified as Henderson for the gig, as a local lad, former player and Premier League winner. On a free as well, it makes a lot of sense.

Henderson is valued at €2.5m, according to Transfermarkt.