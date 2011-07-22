Giggs and Beckham in frame for Golden Foot

The duo form a list of 10 players shortlisted for the prestigious prize, with goalkeepers Iker Casillas and Gianluigi Buffon, Barcelona pair Carles Puyol and Xavi, Inter Milan's Javier Zanetti and Samuel Eto'o, Chelsea striker Didier Drogba and Schalke forward Raul also in contention.

The Golden Foot award is an international career award for football players 29-years-old and over, who stand out for their sport results, their personality and for the esteem of the public and football experts.

The winner is decided by a jury consisting of the Golden Foot media partners' representatives and of the fans from all over the world who give their preferential vote.

He will then leave his footprint on Monaco's Champions Promenade 'Walk of Fame'.

To cast your vote, click here and you could win a trip to Monte Carlo to be present at the Golden Foot prize-giving ceremony.

Voting closes on October 7, with the award ceremony staged in Monaco on October 10.