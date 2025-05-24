“When he hit it, I thought, ‘You cheeky bastard’. The ball was in the air and I was thinking, ‘The gaffer’s going to kill him’. But it was floating and floating…” Gary Pallister’s reaction to David Beckham’s half-way line goal
David Beckham cemented his place as one of the Premier League’s best youngsters at the start of the 1996/97 campaign with an audacious goal
It didn’t take long for David Beckham and his young Manchester United team-mates to develop the habit of making rivals, opponents and pundits look a tad daft.
Beckham and his Class of 92 cohort were the propelling force behind the Red Devils’ 1995/96 Premier League title win, making a mockery of Match of the Day pundit Alan Hansen’s infamous ‘you can’t win anything with kids’ gambit at the start of that campaign.
Not only did Beckham and company win the Premier League, but they also completed the double by winning the FA Cup and it didn’t take long for the future England captain to write fresh headlines the following season.
Pallister on Beckham’s iconic Wimbledon goal
The opening day of the 1996/97 season saw Beckham - who ranked at no.14 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best Manchester United players ever - score one of the most iconic goals his career, when champions Manchester United arrived at Selhurst Park to take on Wimbledon.
With the Red Devils winning 2-0 towards the end of the game, Beckham, who had just turned 21, received a pass from Brian McClair inside his own half, looked up and let rip, with his audacious effort floating over the head of Dons stopper Neil Sullivan.
Gary Pallister was one of the Manchester United defenders who saw the action unfold in front of him that afternoon.
“When he hit it, I thought, ‘You cheeky bastard…’” laughs Pallister to FourFourTwo. “The ball was in the air and I was thinking, ‘The gaffer is going to kill him’.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“But it was floating and floating, I was watching the keeper struggling and thinking, ‘No… surely not?’ Then it landed in the back of the net!
“I could see the manager on the sideline, thinking, ‘I can’t have a go at him now that he’s scored!’ A wonderful piece of opportunism, and a brilliant technical piece of skill to see it, and to execute it.
“It was, ‘You cheeky bastard… oh, what a goal!’ That moment announced him on the big stage.”
That goal was the pick of the 12 that Beckham scored that season, with the team going on to successfully defend their title to make it four championships in the first five seasons of the Premier League.
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
- Ryan DabbsStaff writer
- Chris FlanaganSenior Staff Writer