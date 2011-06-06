Gillot named new Bordeaux boss

Gillot, who left league rivals Sochaux at the end of the season, has signed a two-year deal.

"We chose him for his coaching qualities, his talent and his sense of humanity," Bordeaux president Jean-Louis Triaud told a news conference.

Bedouet had been named caretaker coach after Jean Tigana quit last month.

Bordeaux, who were crowned champions in 2009, finished this season in seventh place and will play in the Europa League next term.