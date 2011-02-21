Gomez and Kraft fit for Inter clash

Gomez, who has scored 18 Bundesliga goals this season, suffered a knock on the ankle in the win over Mainz 05 on Saturday but said the swelling had gone down.

"It's still a bit thick but everything is OK again," he told Bayern's website. "I don't think there will be a problem for Wednesday."

Goalkeeper Thomas Kraft, who was substituted at half-time on Saturday following a blow to the head, also said he was ready to face the Italians.

"I'm fit, everything is fine," he said.

Bayern's only absentee for the round-of-16 first leg, a repeat of last year's final which Inter won 2-0, is forward Ivica Olic, who has a long-term injury.