Wolfsburg sign Gomez from Fiorentina

Wolfsburg have completed the signing of Mario Gomez from Fiorentina for a fee believed to be in the region of €7million. The striker has signed a contract until June 2019.

The Bundesliga side were keen to add another striker to their squad and were previously believed to be close to bringing in Simone Zaza from Juventus.

However, they have now opted to snap up the 31-year-old Gomez instead.

"We looked at the possibility of signing Gomez during the winter, so we are all the happier that it has now worked out," commented sporting director Klaus Allofs.

"Mario is a striker of international class, who, aside from his playing qualities, also brings an immense amount of experience to our team. As an ambitious player, he fits in here perfectly."

Gomez joined Fiorentina from Bayern Munich in 2013, but failed to really live up to expectation at the Serie A side.

He spent last season on loan at Besiktas and has now left Florence on a permanent basis in favour of a return to Germany.

"I am really looking forward to this this new challenge," the striker stated.

"The talks held with Klaus Allofs and [head coach] Dieter Hecking were very good.

"I am delighted to be returning to the Bundesliga. I want to return to the international stage along with VfL and I firmly believe we will achieve that."