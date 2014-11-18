Gomez confident luck will change in front of goal

The Germany international has suffered long-term knee and thigh injuries since moving to Serie A in July 2013, limiting him to just 22 appearances in all competitions.

He has only found the back of the net four times during that spell, the last coming against Chievo in a league fixture in March.

Gomez returned to Vincenzo Montella's side in late October following his latest spell on the sidelines and is confident his first goal of the season will arrive sooner rather than later.

"I'm fine and I really want to score," he told a media conference on Tuesday. "[The will to score] is always there, but football is like this.

"Before the injury, I said that I lacked the confidence. I've now been fit for the last four weeks, and I'm working well with the team.

"In the last few matches, I had many chances to score. It's true that I missed them, but it's important to feel comfortable and have opportunities. Then your luck in front of goal comes.

"You don't have to look for it. I've been out for a year, so naturally you don't do things like you did before straight away.

"I have to find my rhythm, but now we mustn't talk too much about lacking goals or points. We have to get them on the pitch."

Fiorentina return to league action against Verona on Sunday looking to recover from back-to-back Serie A defeats.