Grant McCann hails Hull’s character after first win

Hull manager Grant McCann was pleased by the grit and guile displayed in seeing off Reading and sealing a first win in charge.

Nigel Adkins’ successor could scarcely have wished for a better start to his first home match as Jarrod Bowen scored an early opener at the KCOM Stadium.

The forward quickly turned provider as Jackson Irvine increased Hull’s advantage, only for confident play to make way for a ragged conclusion to this Sky Bet Championship clash.

Reading pushed for a leveller after Lucas Joao reduced the deficit, but City dug deep – and rode their luck – to hold on for a 2-1 win.

“I think my team showed both sides of us today,” McCann said. “I thought first half we were excellent.

“I thought we showed how excellent we were in terms of our pressing, our energy, our appetite, the bite, creating chances. I think we probably could have been three or four nil up again.

“That’s something that’s going to come. I can feel it. The group believe in themselves more.

“The second half I thought we showed a real dogged and rugged performance to keep the win.

“They were always going to have a big reaction. They’re a good team Reading.”

The attacking performance was a particular positive on a blustery day in East Yorkshire, where Bowen was named man-of-the-match after his latest fine display in a Hull shirt.

“I was pleased for Jarrod,” McCann said. “I thought him and Kamil (Grosicki) in the first half were unplayable at times.

“Eavesy [Tom Eaves] had a really, really good debut, so the front three were getting in some really good positions and we probably didn’t capitalise on the opportunities we had.”

Reading look to have their own attacking talent such as record signing George Puscas, who impressed after coming on for his debut at half-time and rattled the crossbar from close range at the death.

It was a case of so close yet so far for Jose Gomes, whose big-spending side sit pointless after the opening two matches of the Championship season.

“Frustrated,” the Portuguese said. “But also, we know the reasons why this happened, the way that we start the game.

“The first half was completely different compared to the second, and a big difference between both parts was the spirit, the way that we fight.

“We didn’t do it properly in the first half and in the second half we looked a completely different team.

“Actually, in the second half we created a lot of chances, we played better, we really dominate and we cannot forget that we have a lot of new signings and we need to be patient with them because some players just trained twice with us.”