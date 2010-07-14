Guardiola agrees one-year deal

Guardiola had refused to sign a new contract under former president Joan Laporta, simply giving his word that he would continue and saying that he would complete a deal only after speaking with the club's new boss.

Sandro Rosell swept to victory in the club's presidential election last month, promising to try to secure Guardiola's services for up to six years.

Local media have reported that Guardiola did not want to be tied to a long-term deal.

The former Barca midfielder has won seven titles in two years since replacing Frank Rijkaard at the helm in 2008, lifting the Champions League in 2009 and back-to-back La Liga trophies.

