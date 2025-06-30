Quiz! Can you name every member of England under-21s' 2023 Euros-winning squad?
Lee Carsley's side successfully defended their European crown at the weekend - but how many players can you remember from the 2023 vintage?
It's time for another famous FourFourTwo football quiz - and this one's all about England's 2023 European Under-21 Championship win.
Lee Carsley's side successfully defended their title at the weekend with a thrilling 3-2 extra-time win over Germany in the final to replicate the acheivement of the side that lifted the trophy in back-to-back tournaments in 1982 and 1984.
And as Carlsey and his latest side celebrate Saturday night's win, we're going back two years to the 2023 side for today's quiz.
Our task to you is to name all 23 players that were in Carlsey's squad last time out and as a hint we'll give you their number of club they were at.
Can you get a clean sweep of all 23? Or have any of them slipped through your mental net?
Eight minutes on the clock, 23 players to guess.
Remember to share your scores in the comments…
