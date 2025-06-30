Arsenal star ready to complete Barcelona move: report

An Arsenal star is preparing to make the move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Hansi Flick is looking to build on his squad from last season, where he won the La Liga title at the first time of asking, with several areas a priority this summer.

There has been a fairly public chase for a new wide attacker, notably Luis Diaz and Nico Williams, with the latter seemingly edging closer to joining, but sights are now set on an first-team star from Arsenal.

Barcelona eye a Arsenal star as their next signing

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to lose one of his key men from last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

That seems to be coming in the shape of Thomas Partey.

The 32-year-old midfielder is set to leave Arsenal at the end of his contract, as reported by David Orstein, with a move to Spain on the cards.

Thomas Partey playing in the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Fichajes have reported that Barcelona are looking for 'smart ways' to improve their squad, and the signing of Partey on a free transfer would represent that.

The deal would run for two years, with the option to extend it a further year, and would see him return to Spain, where he spent seven years with Atletico Madrid, including two loan spells.

Barcelona's financial struggles are well documented, and according the report their new strategy 'seeks to strengthen its position without making large outlays.'

It would allow for more room for manoeuvre in other positions should they be able to wrap up a deal for Partey.

Thomas Partey playing for Atletico Madrid (Image credit: PA Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, the move would make sense for all parties (pardon the pun) involved. Arsenal are looking for a more dynamic midfield, and freeing up wages may allow them to attract other targets in the coming weeks and months.

For Partey, moving at this stage of his career makes sense, as it may be the last time he is able to make a jump to what is perceived as another top club.

And for Barcelona, staying in line financially will be their biggest opponent this summer window, so any way they can do that will be beneficial.