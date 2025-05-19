Quiz! Can you name every club to have beaten Pep Guardiola?
It's a mean feat that only a few have achieved..
Pep Guardiola is widely considered one of the greatest football managers of all time.
The Manchester City boss has enjoyed decorated spells in England, Germany and Spain, with his trophy cabinet brimming full of domestic and European titles. But what about those who have beaten him?
FourFourTwo's latest quiz wants you to name every club that has beaten Guardiola during his seismic spell in football management.
For this quiz, you have 12 minutes to name all 52 teams who can boast a win over Pep Guardiola during his managerial reign.
We have even listed the country of the team and how many wins they have over the former Spain international, to make it that little bit easier on you.
If you can't quite figure out who it is you're missing simply login to Kwizly and they will provide you with a helping hand! Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates!
Are you ready to test yourself?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Handpicked quizzes we know you'll love
Right then, following on from that Guardiola brain-teaser, here are some more fantastic football quizzes to keep you entertained. Whether you're into recalling classic encounters, delving into transfer history, or identifying one-club legends, we've got something lined up for you.
First up, cast your mind back to a Premier League classic and see if you can name the Newcastle line-up from their unforgettable 4-4 epic with Arsenal in 2011. Then, for a look at the big money moves in the game, test your knowledge by trying to name the 50 biggest transfers ever in football.
How sharp is your memory for footballing loyalty? See if you can work out how many of these football icons were one-club players. For those who follow the promotion battles, can you name every side to reach the Championship play-offs?
Finally, for true Culers see if you can name every Barcelona player to have won two or more Champions League finals. Plenty to get stuck into below, too…
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.