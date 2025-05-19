Quiz! Can you name every club to have beaten Pep Guardiola?

Pep Guardiola is widely considered one of the greatest football managers of all time.

The Manchester City boss has enjoyed decorated spells in England, Germany and Spain, with his trophy cabinet brimming full of domestic and European titles. But what about those who have beaten him?

FourFourTwo's latest quiz wants you to name every club that has beaten Guardiola during his seismic spell in football management.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ! Can you tell us whether each of these players have won the Ballon d'Or?

For this quiz, you have 12 minutes to name all 52 teams who can boast a win over Pep Guardiola during his managerial reign.

We have even listed the country of the team and how many wins they have over the former Spain international, to make it that little bit easier on you.

If you can't quite figure out who it is you're missing simply login to Kwizly and they will provide you with a helping hand! Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates!

Are you ready to test yourself?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Handpicked quizzes we know you'll love

Right then, following on from that Guardiola brain-teaser, here are some more fantastic football quizzes to keep you entertained. Whether you're into recalling classic encounters, delving into transfer history, or identifying one-club legends, we've got something lined up for you.

First up, cast your mind back to a Premier League classic and see if you can name the Newcastle line-up from their unforgettable 4-4 epic with Arsenal in 2011. Then, for a look at the big money moves in the game, test your knowledge by trying to name the 50 biggest transfers ever in football.

How sharp is your memory for footballing loyalty? See if you can work out how many of these football icons were one-club players. For those who follow the promotion battles, can you name every side to reach the Championship play-offs?

Finally, for true Culers see if you can name every Barcelona player to have won two or more Champions League finals. Plenty to get stuck into below, too…