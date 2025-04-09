‘I know for a fact he’s looking forward to rebuilding the team' former Manchester City striker backs Pep Guardiola despite Kevin De Bruyne departure

By published

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is ‘thriving’ according to ex-City star

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches from the dugout during the FA Cup quarter-final match against AFC Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, UK on 30 March, 2025.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Alamy)

There’s no denying that it’s been a difficult season for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.

The club could end 2024/25 by winning the FA Cup and qualifying for the Champions League but Guardiola has set his standards rather higher than that.

The strain has been visible at times. Guardiola expects the very best from himself and his team. They’ve fallen short this season. The manager knows it and shows it.

Fifth Champions League spot could be Guardiola’s saving grace

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds aloft the Premier League trophy at the Etihad in May 2023.

Guardiola has set the standard in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, one point behind Newcastle United in the fifth-placed position that now commands a Champions League spot.

Newcastle have the wind in their sails and a game in hand. Crucially, Chelsea in fourth are also a single point ahead of Guardiola’s team.

18 Nov 2000: Paul Dickov of Manchester City argues with David Beckham of Manchester United during the FA Carling Premier League match played at Maine Road in Manchester, England. United won the game 1-0. \ Mandatory Credit: Shaun Botterill /Allsport

Paul Dickov (Image credit: Getty Images)

City’s own performance in Europe this season didn’t measure up but England’s other teams have handed them a Champions League lifeline.

If he can guide his team to the Champions League once more, it’s easy to imagine Guardiola approaching next season with fresh zeal.

According to one former City striker, the changing shape of the challenge will ignite Guardiola’s competitiveness and the club will benefit.

“I think Pep’s thriving on it at the moment,” ex-City star Paul Dickov told Betway.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola embraces Kevin De Bruyne after the team's 0-0 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford in April 2025.

Kevin De Bruyne has announced his departure from Man City (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I know people are saying he’s looking stressed, but he’s never been in this position before and I know for a fact he’s looking forward to building the team and going again.”

At the heart of any rebuild will be the unenviable task of replacing the lost impact of midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, whose limited input this season has been no small factor in City’s stagnation.

De Bruyne will leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season and Dickov is under no illusions about the significance of his departure.

“Kevin will be a huge factor,” added the former Scotland international.

Close up of Manchester City midfielder Rodri in a blue Manchester City hoodie guesting to his left as his is interviewed

Ballon d'Or winner Rodri has been injured since September (Image credit: Luis Soto)

“Just his presence in and around the club, but I also think one player doesn’t make a team, and with Rodri coming back to that team and squad – he’s got such an influence on it as well.

“It might actually be bigger getting him back than Kevin leaving.”

Rodri, who is ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best players in the world right now, has been a huge miss for Man City since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in September.

City will take on Crystal Palace in Saturday’s early kick-off as Premier League action returns.

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a freelance writer and the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.