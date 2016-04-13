Guardiola: Bayern achievement 'incredible'

Bayern Munich head coach Pep Guardiola hailed his side's achievement of reaching the Champions League semi-finals for the fifth season in a row as "incredible" following their 3-2 aggregate victory over Benfica.

Goals from Arturo Vidal and Thomas Muller either side of the break in Lisbon saw Bayern into the last four with a 2-2 draw, with Raul Jimenez having initially headed Benfica in front against the run of play.

Talisca's late free-kick proved mere consolation for the spirited Portuguese champions, as Bayern kept alive the possibility of a meeting with Manchester City - Guardiola's future employers.

"I am so happy," said Guardiola. "The people have no idea how complicated this competition is. It's big compliment to this club that we're here again. Five semi-finals in a row is incredible.

"Different coaches, different players, but the club is always there. This stability is great."

Bayern reach the last four of both the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal last season but were eliminated by Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

With that in mind, Guardiola is keen to remind his players that there is still work to do in both competitions.

"Semi-final in the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League - we were there one year ago," he commented. "Hopefully we have one more match in both competitions than back then.

"The team has a great mentality. Every three days we are there. I am sorry for the people out there, but we are there."

Captain Phillip Lahm added: "We were solid defensively and played better in attack than last week. It is important to score in these matches and we did that.

"We are in the semi-final for the fifth time in a row, that is incredible. But we want more. But there are other great teams who want the same."