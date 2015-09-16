Guardiola: Bayern were always in charge

Pep Guardiola feels Bayern Munich were always in charge during their 3-0 Champions League win over Olympiacos on Wednesday.

The Piraeus side looked dangerous in the opening 45 minutes, but goals from Thomas Muller (two) and Mario Gotze eventually helped Bayern to a comfortable win.

Guardiola admitted that it was not an easy match for the Bundesliga champions, yet nonetheless feels they were never in danger of losing.

"The first match in the group stage is never easy, but we have controlled the game throughout," Guardiola said at a press conference.

"Olympiacos had not lost in six home games in European competition and the opponents weren't easy to beat.

"I have to give credits to my team. However, it was just the first step."

Bayern's opening goal was a somewhat fortunate cross from Muller that beat Roberto and the Germany international conceded after the match that he did not mean to shoot.

"I wanted to cross the ball to Robert Lewandowski and didn’t mean to shoot on goal," he said.

"However, when the ball was in the air, you could see that it might become dangerous."