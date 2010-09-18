Guardiola fine reduced on appeal

"Don't tell me they are doing me a favour," Guardiola told a news conference on Saturday after the original fine from the Spanish Football Federation was reduced by the Committee for Sporting Discipline (CEDD).

"I have confirmed what I said. They were the ones who were wrong, not me, there were cameras and it was there for all to see."

Guardiola was sent off for insulting match officials during the 2-2 La Liga draw at Almeria on March 6.

A week later he disputed what Carlos Clos Gomez, in his match report, quoted the coach as having said and accused the referee of lying. That set in motion a long series of disciplinary hearings and appeals.

Champions Barcelona travel to early La Liga pace-setters Atletico Madrid on Sunday without France defender Eric Abidal who was given permission to miss training on Saturday for personal reasons.

Argentina striker Sergio Aguero was doubtful with a bruised ankle but has now been included in Quique Sanchez Flores's squad along with the returning Tomas Ujfalusi.