Guardiola fine reduced on appeal
By app
MADRID, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A fine of 15,000 euros imposed on Pep Guardiola for accusing a referee of lying has been cut to 1,500 on appeal but the Barcelona coach is still less than satisfied.
"Don't tell me they are doing me a favour," Guardiola told a news conference on Saturday after the original fine from the Spanish Football Federation was reduced by the Committee for Sporting Discipline (CEDD).
"I have confirmed what I said. They were the ones who were wrong, not me, there were cameras and it was there for all to see."
Guardiola was sent off for insulting match officials during the 2-2 La Liga draw at Almeria on March 6.
A week later he disputed what Carlos Clos Gomez, in his match report, quoted the coach as having said and accused the referee of lying. That set in motion a long series of disciplinary hearings and appeals.
Champions Barcelona travel to early La Liga pace-setters Atletico Madrid on Sunday without France defender Eric Abidal who was given permission to miss training on Saturday for personal reasons.
Argentina striker Sergio Aguero was doubtful with a bruised ankle but has now been included in Quique Sanchez Flores's squad along with the returning Tomas Ujfalusi.
