Guardiola: Heynckes triumphs can't be topped

Guardiola presented Heynckes with a 'Bambi' award in Berlin on Thursday night, the 68-year-old gaining recognition for his achievement in leading Bayern to four trophies last season.

Bayern have lost just one competitive fixture since Guardiola took charge in June, this year's DFL Supercup final to Borussia Dortmund, yet the Spaniard feels Heynckes deserves great credit for the team's continued success.

"I can't top what you did," Guardiola told Heynckes. "Your achievements will be sacred in the history of football.

"You have given me a perfect team. For me personally, you are a real role model.

"Jupp is a legend in Germany and every child in Spain knows who he is too.”

Heynckes expressed gratitude to Guardiola for the latter's kind comments.

"I'm deeply touched by Pep Guardiola's words. It was a privilege to be coach of Bayern Munich," he said.

"I am delighted because this (receiving a Bambi award) is a great honour for me. I had a wonderful team who did something historic."