Tottenham Hotspur have received their clearest indication yet that all-time scorer Harry Kane's return could be on the cards.

With 213 Premier League goals, Kane is a legend at Tottenham and is ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time for his contributions in a Spurs shirt.

But far from a spent force, Kane is still just 31 and ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now.

Tottenham have first refusal on cut-price re-signing of Kane

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy sold Kane for a record fee

Bayern Munich made Kane their all-time record signing in 2023 with the striker wanting to leave Spurs to end his silverware drought, which happened this season with the capture of the Bundesliga title.

With BILD revealing that the England captain has a cut-price release clause of under £60 million – and with the Lilywhites having a first refusal – a homecoming has always been a possibility.

Kane has been a hit in Germany (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, German journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Bayern have reached a full verbal agreement on signing Nick Woltemade this summer from Stuttgart.

6ft 6in target man Woltemade has been a star of the 2025 European Under-21 Championship, scoring a hat-trick in Germany's 3–0 group win against Slovenia before netting again, against Czech Republic.

The Bremen-born no.9 is said to have agreed terms until 2030 – and with Kane's contract in Bavaria set to expire in 2027, there is a clear contingency plan for the 23-year-old to shadow the all-time England scorer and potentially replace him at the Allianz Arena.

FourFourTwo understands that Kane has no intention of leaving German football this summer, but the signing of Woltemade accelerates the possibility of leaving next year, when Bayern will be able to recoup some of the £82.61m they spent to make him one of the top 25 most expensive players of all time.

Nick Woltemade is Bayern-bound (Image credit: Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

In terms of his future, FourFourTwo understands that Kane would welcome the possibility to one day return to N17 in some capacity – but that the United States could offer an opportunity for the forward, who may be interested in playing in Major League Soccer.

Transfermarkt values Kane at €75m.