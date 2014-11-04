Hasi full of praise for Anderlecht displays

The Belgian side were beaten 2-1 in Brussels, but came from three goals down to draw 3-3 at Arsenal on Tuesday and deny the hosts a place in the knockout stages, for the time being at least.

A point keeps Anderlecht's slim hopes of qualifying from Group D alive and Hasi suggested his side took the game more seriously than their opponents.

Hasi also feels Arsenal's attacking approach at 3-2 up ultimately proved their undoing.

"We come from a small competition, but we just imagine playing these teams," he added.

"In these two games against Arsenal we deserve more than just one point.

"Maybe Arsenal wanted to have fun with their public. I am honoured to have coached my team.

"At 3-0 you either say the game is over and let them score the fourth or fifth or you make changes.

"They tried to score a fourth and at 3-2 you see Arsenal start to have a bit of doubt."

Anderlecht need to win their remaining two games against Galatasaray and the already qualified Borussia Dortmund if they are to stand any chance of progressing to the knockout stages.