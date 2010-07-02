Herbert keen to remain Kiwis coach

Herbert arrived back in New Zealand on Friday following a holiday in Hong Kong after a tournament where his All Whites' bowed out in the group stages with an unbeaten record while finishing ahead of world champions Italy.

"I would love nothing more than to carry on (as NZ coach) but I kind of have to weigh things up and make sure it's possible," Herbert, who has coached New Zealand since 2005, told reporters at Auckland airport.

"I sort of don't want to (give up)... it's a priority for me if I can.

"I go back to Wellington today. That's where I'm employed, that's my job as we speak but I've been speaking to NZ Football which has been really positive."

The former central defender, who combined the All Whites position with his job as coach of the Wellington Phoenix in the A-League, hinted he had received overseas offers.

"There are a few things, it's a bit hard to say," he said before adding if he were to leave the Phoenix and take another position, combining it with the All Whites' job would depend on any new employers' wishes.

"That would be up to the employers," he added. "It hasn't been a problem before but some people might see it as a problem."

Herbert said he would like to see the All Whites play at home before the end of the year, and he could get his wish with New Zealand Football saying they were looking at organising a home international friendly in mid-October.

"The team did themselves and the country proud... and we think the time is right to host a match against high calibre opposition," NZF chief executive Michael Galding said.

"The support from the public has been overwhelming but they are saying they now want to see these guys play at home more often, and the players want the chance to say thank you.

"There are still plenty of hoops to jump through, getting top quality sides to visit this part of the world has never been easy, or cheap for that matter, but the All Whites' stock has risen dramatically.

