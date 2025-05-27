Scottish Premiership runners-up Rangers are reportedly getting closer to appointing their new manager after deciding not to continue with interim boss Barry Ferguson.

Carlo Ancelotti swapped Real Madrid for Brazil after the end of the Spanish season and is the new manager of the Brazilian national team, a switch that might have affected the Glasgow giants’ managerial plans.

Ancelotti’s son, Davide, had previously been part of his father’s backroom coaching staff and is believed to be leading the running to take charge at Ibrox from next season.

Davide Ancelotti is staying in Europe

Davide Ancelotti at Goodison Park with his father, Carlo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to the media in his own new role, Ancelotti Sr addressed Davide’s absence from the official staffing list he provided to the Brazilian Football Confederation and Rangers fans will be interested in his response, reported by AS.

“Davide is currently in negotiations with a European team and it didn’t seem right to bring him in,” said Ancelotti, who is ranked at number two in FourFourTwo’s list of the best managers in the world right now.

Davide Ancelotti will face high expectations at Ibrox (Image credit: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“If he goes to a club, I wish him the best, and if not, he can come back to us.”

That sounds like a win-win situation as far as the 35-year-old’s Rangers application is concerned but if he gets the job it represents something of a tightrope act for both Ancelotti Jr and the club.

Ancelotti is a fluent English speaker with more than a decade of managerial, coaching and sports science education under his belt.

But he will be stepping into his first management role at a club where there’s a chasm between standards and suitability but nothing in the way of a margin of error.

Javi Martinez played under Carlo and Davide Ancelotti at Bayern

Ancelotti has spent the last decade studying his trade as well as working as an assistant manager under his father at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid.

Rangers are a high-stakes club for any manager, capable of finishing second in any bad season but defined wholly by whether or not they come first or make tangible progress in European football.

Davide Ancelotti and Rangers will be a gamble for one another and it could go either way. A lack of strategic coaching wherewithal hasn’t always been the problem with Gers managers but it won’t do them any harm.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez sees the younger Ancelotti as Carlo’s moderniser.

“Davide completes Carlo and helps him understand the evolution of football,” said Martinez, who played under the Ancelottis at Bayern. “Davide is incredible: prepared, serious, a great person – like his father.”

Yet the Italian’s inexperience when it comes to the top job is something he’ll need to prove his ability to handle in the crucible of one of the most scrutinised managerial jobs in British football.