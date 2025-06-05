England boss Sarina Wiegman is just weeks away from Euro 2025 and the finishing touches to her preparations have been affected by some unwelcome distractions.

The Lionesses manager named her squad for the European Championship on Thursday and it was as noteworthy for its omissions as for its inclusions.

Several of the players who helped England to win Euro 2022 have since left the squad, with Jill Scott, Ellen White and Rachel Daly among those who brought their international careers to an end.

Lionesses must find clarity in chaos

England manager Sarina Wiegman (Image credit: Danny Lawson)

Wiegman has named uncapped goalkeepers Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse in her 23 for the competition in Switzerland next month.

Along with Hannah Hampton, both Keating and Moorhouse were included in the recent Nations League squad after the sudden retirement of Mary Earps, England’s long-established number one.

Former England goalkeeper Mary Earps (Image credit: Nick Potts)

Earps was Wiegman’s first choice for the successful Euro 2022 campaign and helped take the Lionesses to the World Cup final, but the Dutch coach was left dismayed by the goalkeeper’s shock retirement after the Nations League squad was announced.

Hampton had seemingly taken over as England’s number one and will now retain her place as the squad’s only capped stopper.

77-cap midfielder Fran Kirby announced her retirement having been informed that she wouldn’t be included in the Euro 2025 squad, bringing forward a decision that was already in the works according to BBC Sport.

In the days before Thursday’s squad announcement, Wiegman got the news she must have been dreading: Millie Bright, who was a giant of the European Championship win and captained the World Cup team in the absence of Leah Williamson, confirmed that she was ruling herself out.

Euro 2022 winner Fran Kirby (Image credit: Getty Images)

“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make but after careful thought and discussions with my team I have decided to withdraw from selection for the England squad ahead of Euro 2025,” Bright said on Instagram.

“Football has given me so much and representing my country has always been my greatest honour. My pride and ego tells me to go but I think the team and the fans deserve more. Right now I’m not able to give 100% mentally or physically.”

Bright’s willingness to openly and honestly advocate for her wellbeing is to be admired, as is her decision to minimise the damage by speaking out before the squad was named.

Wiegman and England must now put the bad news behind them and get to work in defence of their European title. Lots of international teams have gone into major tournaments in messy circumstances and few of them went on to succeed.

Sarina Wiegman will now want to focus squarely on the players who are going to Switzerland (Image credit: Getty Images)

The time for distraction has been and gone, and the 23 players heading to Switzerland with Wiegman must be her sole focus.

Two-time European Championship winner Wiegman wished Bright well in the meantime but told the media that she is happy with her squad and not overly concerned about its relative lack of experience.

“I don’t think there’s a problem,” Wiegman said on Thursday.

“I think the experience is enough… They’re not all very young. And with players coming in and playing the first tournament, they’re so eager, too.

“So I think that that balance and those dynamics are pretty good in our team.”

England will face Jamaica in a friendly at the end of June before their Euro 2025 group matches begin against France in Zurich on July 5.