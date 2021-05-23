Highlights: Chiefs qualify for Caf CL semis despite defeat

Kaizer Chiefs advanced to the Caf Champions League semi-finals after securing a 4-3 aggregate victory over Simba SC in the quarter-finals.

The Soweto giants managed to secure a comfortable 4-0 victory over the Tanzanian side through goals from Erick Mathoho and Leonardo Castro and a brace by Samir Nurkovic at the FNB Stadium last weekend.

However, Amakhosi survive a scare in the second leg when they fell to a 3-0 defeat to the same opponents at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on Saturday afternoon through a brace by John Bocco as well as a goal from Clatous Chama.

WATCH: Simba SC 3-0 Kaizer Chiefs