Howe: Bournemouth's dream week hard to top

Eddie Howe doubts AFC Bournemouth will be able to top a memorable eight days that included wins over Chelsea and Manchester United as he attempts to get one over old friend Tony Pulis in Saturday's contest against West Brom.

Bournemouth followed a shock 1-0 win at Premier League champions Chelsea with a hard-fought 2-1 triumph against Louis van Gaal's side last weekend.

After those famous victories Bournemouth face an organised West Brom outfit managed by Pulis, a familiar face to Howe.

Pulis was in charge of Bournemouth during the early days of Howe's career and he credits the Welshman for helping him understand the rigours of professional football.

"I don't think we can better the week we've had, it's been an incredible few days. But the next game is a huge one," Howe said.

"West Brom are a very strong, organised team. They'll provide a tough test, but it's up to us to deal with them.

"Tony Pulis was the manager in my first pre-season out of school. It was extremely tough, but opened my eyes to a lot.

"He was always very hands on. I regard Tony as a good friend and someone who has an infectious passion for football."

Bournemouth's win at Chelsea is one of nine defeats the champions have suffered this season, a run that contributed to Jose Mourinho's departure from Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Howe sympathised with Mourinho and warned no manager is safe from poor results in the modern game.

"Beating Chelsea was a great day for this club, not so good for theirs. That's the reality of the game," Howe added. "We're not that close where I would send a message to him.

"He won the league last year, so you can't say that it didn't work out for him. He just went through a disappointing spell of results. To say it didn't work out wouldn't be fair.

"In modern-day football, it is the hardest time to manage. One result can swing opinions. You have to be ready for that. It is very difficult, so you need a very level-headed chairman, owner and support from above."